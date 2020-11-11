Jeffrey Sucharski

02/07/1950 - 11/02/2020

Jeff was born in Monroe Wisconsin to June and Victor Sucharski. The family moved to Florida in 1953. Jeff was a lifelong mechanic who enjoyed fishing, boating on the St. Johns river, playing guitar and tinkering with machines.

He died at home. he is survived by Nance, his wife of 48 years, their 3 children Ivan, Lara, and Maxim, his daughter-in-law Angelina, granddaughter Charlotte, brother John, sister-in-law Stormie and niece Vivika.

Per his request, no services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store