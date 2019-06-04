|
|
Jene Vinson Roberts
June 10, 1931 - June 3, 2019
Jene Vinson Roberts passed away on June 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, Florida. Born June 10, 1931 in Daytona Beach, to the late John Vinson and Robbie Lillian Roberts.
He grew up in Daytona Beach and graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1949. Jene was Vice President for Atlantic Marble and Tile for many years before starting Jene Roberts and Sons Construction, building numerous homes and businesses in the Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach area. Later he was an independent contractor truck driver for FedEx Custom Critical before retiring in 2012.
He was a member of the Peniel Baptist Church in Palatka. Jene loved scuba diving and fishing, and was a commercial multi-engine pilot and the former owner of Atlantic Scuba Academy in Daytona Beach. He also loved sailing and built a 45-foot ketch-rigged sailboat with his wife Fran which they lived aboard and sailed for many years.
In addition to his parents, Jene was preceded in death by his first wife Donnie Deen, oldest son Jene (Skip) Roberts, Jr., brother Johnny Roberts, and sister Lonnie Mae Graham. Jene will be lovingly remembered by his surviving family members including his 2nd wife of 40 years Frances Lee Roberts (New Smyrna Beach), Son's Randy and wife Irina Roberts (Ormond Beach), Ron Roberts, and Tiger Roberts, Stepdaughter's Libby Martin, and Chelle' Martin, and Grandson's Dylan Hutchinson and Jordon Roberts (all of New Smyrna Beach).
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that you make a donation to the Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, 4140 S Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater, FL 32141.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019