Jennifer L. Smith

04/23/2019

Jennifer L. Smith, 54, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. Preceded in death by her Husband David Smith, Father Ralph Pool, Sr, Grandparents Curtis and Lela Snow and Richard and Hattie Pool, Uncles Richard Pool and Budd Pool, and Aunt Marjorie Adcock. She is survived by her Partner Kyle Harding, her Mother Carolyn (Charles) Schaeffer, Sister Beverly (Joseph) Brown, Brother Ralph (Amber) Poole, Jr., Daughter Shelby (Robert) Holmes, Grandsons Robert and Conner Holmes, Nephews Curtis (Ashley) Poole and Steven Poole, Nieces Whitney Long, Tiffany (Evan) Wilkins, Madyson Brown, 4 Great Nephews Ryan and CJ Poole, Charlie and Teddy Wilkins and 3 Great Nieces Abby Poole and Millie and Ruby Wilkins along with many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and dedication that Dr. Daniel Buck and Dr. Christopher Alexander extended to Jennifer during her long illness. We are forever grateful to them for all they did for her. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 3pm at Central Baptist Church, 152 Fairview Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations in her memory be made to , PO Box 12268, Newport News, VA 23612 or to Central Baptist Church, Daytona Beach, FL.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary