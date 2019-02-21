|
Jennifer Lynn Gunter Eckhardt
02/19/2019
Jennifer Lynn Gunter Eckhardt, 47, of Glenwood, Florida, was taken home to Jesus on Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019 at 7:23 PM after a long battle with brain cancer. She is a true blessing to all who know her, and she is loved by many. Her family will miss her terribly, but they are comforted by the knowledge that she is in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jennifer, a devoted wife and homeschooling mom, leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Troy; children, Kaj, Japheth, Heike, Silas, Katie, and Simon; mother, Betty Gunter; bonus parents, Sam and Betty Eckhardt; sister, Susan Barnard (James); sister-in-law and best friend Tricia Eckhardt; nieces and nephews, CJ Long, Samuel Rowan, Hannah Bonano, Herbie Smith, Abby Smith, Nathan Smith, and Hunter Duncan; and many, many friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Elijah "Weeble"; her niece, Samantha Long; and her father, McCoy H. Gunter, Jr. Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at LifePoint Community Church, 1747 West New York Avenue, DeLand. Arrangements will be handled by Lankford Funeral Home. Flowers and cards are welcomed and appreciated, or donations may be made to Grace House Pregnancy Resource Center in Jennifer's memory.
