Jennifer Lynn Haines
Feb. 26, 1982 - Oct. 27, 2019
Jennifer Lynn Haines, 37, of Port Orange, FL passed away Sunday October 27, 2019. She was born February 26, 1982 in Winchester, Va. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Concord, NC. Jennifer did many types of work from physical labor such as digging ditches to laying cinder blocks. A coworker made a comment once "he had never seen a man or women that worked as hard as Jennifer did" She became a new homes sales agent and worked for several years with several builders in the area. She loved woodworking but especially loved animals, all animals. She especially was fond of horses, ferrets, cats and dogs. Jennifer was a kind to a fault always treating everyone and everybody as equals. Her son was asked, what are some favorite things he remembers of his mom? He said he thought it was cool that she always picked up snakes and that he always liked it when she took him places. Jennifer is survived by her maternal grandmother, Joye E Schuchart, her 13 year old son, John Aaron Cone, her mother and father Sandra and Larry Haines, her two brothers, Sean A Hershey (Sharon) and Mark S. Haines, two nieces, Miranda Hensley (Stephen) and Hannah Irene Haines, one nephew, Shane Hershey. She is also survived by her partner Betty Hightower and a special friend CJ and many Aunts and Uncles. The family will receive friends Saturday October 2, 2019 from 1:00 -3:00 PM at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange 32127. A Funeral Service will be conducted art 3:00 at the funeral home. On line memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019