Jennifer Rathbun
12/07/1974 - 03/20/2019
Jennifer Rathbun, 44, Samsula, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Jennifer was born in Plant City and had been a Volusia County area resident for 26 years. She was a member of Crossroads Christian Church, New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed horseback riding, four wheeling, fishing, hunting and camping. Along with her husband Wayne, she was co-owner of Rathbun and Son Mason Inc., New Smyrna Beach and R & S Farms, Samsula. Jennifer devoted her life to raising her children and grandchildren and made her husband the man he is today. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Wayne A.; one son, Dalton Rathbun of Samsula; three daughters, Stephanie Rodriguez and Amber Rathbun, both of Edgewater and Hope Rathbun of Samsula; one step daughter, Sarah Rathbun of New Smyrna Beach; her mother, Kathy Simpson of Edgewater; four brothers, Ricky Simpson of Omega, GA, Eugene Armstrong of Cocoa and Billy Armstrong and Joey Simpson, both of Edgewater; two sisters, Diane Armstrong of Plant City and Connie Simpson of Omega, GA and three grandchildren, Cadell, Myles and Jackson. A celebration of life is scheduled on Saturday, April 6, 2019. For further details please contact Wayne at 386-527-5743.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019