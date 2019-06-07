|
|
Jennifer Sheppard Minasi
12/15/1965 - 06/04/2019
Jennifer Sheppard Minasi, 53, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Jennifer was born in Del Rio, TX and had been a resident of the area since 1973, coming from Clarkesville, TN. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and a graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Robert R. Minasi; one son, Jackson Minasi of New Smyrna Beach; her mother, Gencie W. Sheppard of New SmyrnaBeach and three sisters, Carrie (John) Affleck and Layne Sheppard, both of Arvada,CO and Marla Yakman of Edgewater. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Sheppard in 1980. Memorial service will be 1 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32132.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019