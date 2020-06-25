Jerald Dunn Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerald Dunn, Jr.
06-06-1960 - 06-12-2020
JD passed on June 12 suddenly in his sleep. Best husband and friend ever. Those that knew him would tell you that. He just celebrated his 60th six days earlier. I loved him with all my heart. He was preceded in death by his dad Jerald Sr. We had a beautiful military service at the family grave site in Bowling Green Florida. Left to his loving life is his wife Cheryl. Mom Joanne Dunn, sister Jacklyn Burnston (Tom). Condolences can be sent to Cheryl at 233 Autumn Trail. Port Orange. 32129

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved