Jerald Dunn, Jr.

06-06-1960 - 06-12-2020

JD passed on June 12 suddenly in his sleep. Best husband and friend ever. Those that knew him would tell you that. He just celebrated his 60th six days earlier. I loved him with all my heart. He was preceded in death by his dad Jerald Sr. We had a beautiful military service at the family grave site in Bowling Green Florida. Left to his loving life is his wife Cheryl. Mom Joanne Dunn, sister Jacklyn Burnston (Tom). Condolences can be sent to Cheryl at 233 Autumn Trail. Port Orange. 32129



