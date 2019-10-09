|
Jerald (Jerry) Fox
October 6, 2019
Jerald (Jerry) Fox retired from the US Civil Service in 1982. He served at Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama as Personnel Director with a work force of 7,000. He spent 21 years with NASA through many landmark missions, including the first lunar landing in 1969 and the Apollo Program. He transferred to Washington, DC in 1979 and served as Associate Administrator for Administration in the General Services Administration. He was promoted into Senior Executive Service under President Jimmy Carter and continued under President George H W Bush and President Ronald Reagan. After retirement he served as Director of Federal Programs as the National Academy of Public Administration, one of two academies chartered by Congress. He moved to Volusia County, Florida in 1988 with his family where he became Vice President of Volusia County Business Development Corporation in July 1992, working closely with Volusia County Government and was a member of the Port Authority Board. He served VCBDC until November 1999 and was co-founder of the Manufacturers Leadership Council and chair of the VMA and its many committees. Later Vice President of Porta Products in Edgewater, Florida and was President and owner of Edgewater Products, Inc. He worked closely with the Edgewater Truck Center promoting their online business. He is survived by his wife, Linda Farris Fox; daughters Laura Thayer and Diane Fragg; sons-in-law Lewis Fragg and Richard Thayer, and grandsons Richard M Thayer, Erik L Fragg and Evan J Fragg. Life Celebration will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12 at Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach FL 32169. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Baldwin Brothers. Committal will be at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019