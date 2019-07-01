Home

Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue/P.O. Box 58
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue/P.O. Box 58
Demorest, GA 30535
Resources
Jeremy Paul Byers


1989 - 2019
Jeremy Paul Byers Obituary
Jeremy Paul Byers
09/2/1989 - 06/29/2019
Jeremy Paul "Jere-Bear" Byers, age 29, of Mt. Airy, Georgia passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 following an extended illness. Jeremy was born on September 2, 1989 in Athens, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Jay. Jeremy attended Challenged Child and Friends of Gainesvile and later attended and graduated from Habersham Central High School. Jeremy was an avid football fan, especially of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, and uncle. Jeremy was loved by all who knew him. He and his family deeply appreciate all the love and care that has been shown his entire life. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Aymie and Kris Harris; father, Joel Byers, of Mt. Airy; brother and sister-in-law, Jordan and Ashley Byers, of Cornelia; brother, Kooper Harris; sister, Sophie Harris; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Byers, of Mt. Airy; maternal grandmother, Sandy Bradum; nephew, Easton Jay Byers; niece, Grace McKenzie Byers. and his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 2, 2019 at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with Rev. Chris Webb officating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Challenged Child of Gainesville, P.O. Box 5798, Gainesville, Georgia 30504. Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019
