|
|
Jerome E. Williams, Sr.
04/09/1931 - 06/04/2019
Jerome E. Williams, Sr., 88, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. He was born on April 9, 1931 to the late Amon and Iris Williams in Limón, Costa Rica. Jerome is survived by loving wife, Janice; their children, Terry, Jerome Jr. and Catrina Williams; daughter-in-law, Gayle and Adelle Williams; grandsons, Reece, Christien, Nile and Julian Williams; sisters, Claris Phillips, Velma Ivey and Norma Francis; nephew, Nicholas Herman, and niece, Carla Petterkin-Caldwell; and several grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. His father, mother, and niece, Denise Phillips, predecease him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL with the Rev. Kevin James, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodist Church on the same day. Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: African American Cultural Society Inc., of Palm Coast, FL or Palm Coast United Methodist Church – The North Campus Matching Funds Campaign.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019