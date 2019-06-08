Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome E. Williams Sr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome E. Williams Sr. Obituary
Jerome E. Williams, Sr.
04/09/1931 - 06/04/2019
Jerome E. Williams, Sr., 88, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. He was born on April 9, 1931 to the late Amon and Iris Williams in Limón, Costa Rica. Jerome is survived by loving wife, Janice; their children, Terry, Jerome Jr. and Catrina Williams; daughter-in-law, Gayle and Adelle Williams; grandsons, Reece, Christien, Nile and Julian Williams; sisters, Claris Phillips, Velma Ivey and Norma Francis; nephew, Nicholas Herman, and niece, Carla Petterkin-Caldwell; and several grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. His father, mother, and niece, Denise Phillips, predecease him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL with the Rev. Kevin James, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodist Church on the same day. Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: African American Cultural Society Inc., of Palm Coast, FL or Palm Coast United Methodist Church – The North Campus Matching Funds Campaign.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now