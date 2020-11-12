Jerome (Jerry) H Spector
Mar. 28, 1939 - Nov. 9, 2020
Jerome (Jerry) H Spector of Palm Coast, Florida, went to God (Elohim) on November 9, 2020 at the Stuart F Meyer Hospice House following months of health issues. He fought hard but God decided it was time for him to go home. He has been a resident of Palm Coast for 26 years. Jerry was born to Morris and Sylvia Spector on March 28, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA. Jerry attended Temple University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jerry was first in his class of Temple Business School and awarded membership to the International Honor Society for accounting, finance and information systems - Beta Alpha Psi. His career included successful positions in many financial institutions culminating as CFO of American Presidents Shipping Line where he led a successful turnaround of the APDS business that led to its eventual sale to Hub Group. A friend and colleague related the following: "Jerry always called it like he saw it. The buck always stopped with Jerry. He took responsibility and always did what was right by the people he worked for, and those that worked for him. He was an incredible team player and someone who was never politically correct, but always kind, compassionate and caring to everyone he knew. In short, he was someone that you could depend on. He was someone who always took the time to mentor those around him, and was confident in his ability and knowledge, but always open to listening to other opinions." Jerry served in the United States Army in Saigon. Jerry served as the fervent patriot he was and continued to be throughout his life. Jerry loved golf and was a member of Hammock Dunes Country Club for over 20 years. He always claimed "I played terribly but I looked great!" Jerry was an accomplished percussionist having been instructed by his father - a well know percussionist with the Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra and Broadway show orchestras. Jerry's love of music continued throughout his life. One of his joys was attending Broadway shows, concerts and operas with his Peggy. Jerry loved to travel, and he and Peggy traveled and cruised all over the world. He celebrated life and gave everything he had to enjoying it. Jerry was a quiet philanthropist giving financial aid to anyone he heard about that needed a helping hand. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Jimmy and his late wife Cathy. He leaves his grieving wife/life partner Peggy; his loving children, grandchildren and his beloved puppy Moishe. His big smile that filled his entire face, his sense of humor, love of music and generous spirit will be sorely missed. 'Alav ha-shalom' 'Peace be upon him.' A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Flagler Humane Society: flaglerhumanesociety.org
. Arrangements are in the care and trust of the Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home in Flagler Beach. For online condolences go to Craigflaglerpalms.com
.