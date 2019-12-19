Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerric Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerric Bershard Green Harris


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerric Bershard Green Harris Obituary
Jerric Bershard Green Harris
May 29, 1998 - Dec. 2, 2019
Jerric Bershard Green Harris passed away December 2, 2019. He leaves behind his parents Timmecko Michelle Harris and Loomis Green Williams as well as a brother Jerry Lawyer. Jerric attended Warner Christian Academy, Mainland High School and FAMU where he majored in Business. He enjoyed sports and music. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Living Faith Ministries, 950 Derbyshire Road, at 12PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -