Jerric Bershard Green Harris
May 29, 1998 - Dec. 2, 2019
Jerric Bershard Green Harris passed away December 2, 2019. He leaves behind his parents Timmecko Michelle Harris and Loomis Green Williams as well as a brother Jerry Lawyer. Jerric attended Warner Christian Academy, Mainland High School and FAMU where he majored in Business. He enjoyed sports and music. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Living Faith Ministries, 950 Derbyshire Road, at 12PM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019