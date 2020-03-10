|
|
Jerrie Dale Coates
March 14, 1956 - March 5, 2020
Jerrie Dale Coates, 63, a resident of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly at the Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, from heart surgery complications on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Services will be held Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1125 6th Street, Daytona Beach, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will also be a viewing Wednesday, March 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Jerrie Dale was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melinda Faye Coates; and by his brother, William C. Coates, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Robin Lynn Ginn Coates; sister, Janice Coates Rodriguez, of Ormond Beach; brother, Donald (Dianne), Tifton, Georgia; daughter, Jennifer Coates Cameron (Chris), Lehi,Utah; Melissa Coates Cunningham (Jeff), Highland, Utah; Michelle Coates Gardner (Todd), Port Orange, Florida; Joshua Coates (Nicole), Ormond Beach, Florida; Matthew Coates (Heather), Port Orange, Florida; honorary daughter, Amy Allen Ridd (Anthony), Lehi, Utah; 15 grandchildren: Jathan Morgan, Chase Cameron, Carter Coates, Aubree Morgan, Grant Cameron, Tate Cameron, Ella Gardner, Graham Cunningham, Theodore Cameron, Annisten Cunningham, Mariah Coates, Layne King, James Taylor, Noah King, Bentley Bradford, and honorary granddaughter, Rylee Allen. In lieu of flowers, donations may also be made to Robin Coates or the Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020