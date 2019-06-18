|
Jerry L. Vareika
11-06-1948 - 06-10-2019
Jerry Vareika of Lake Helen, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on June 10, 2019. He was born to his parents Ignace & Louise Vareika in Binghamton, NY. Jerry is survived by his children Patrick & Patricia Vareika of Deltona, FL. Jeffrey Vareika of DeLand, FL. Caryn & Eric Hamilton of Orange City, FL. Grandchildren Samantha, Amanda & Henry Vareika. Jerry & his family moved to Lake Helen in 1974. Since then he could be found volunteering with Volusia Saddle Club & Boy Scouts, later on he was a staple at the Market in the Park in Lake Helen. His biggest passion was watching his sons race at Volusia Speedway Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 18 to June 23, 2019