Nov. 21, 1931 - May 11, 2020
Jerry Noal Koontz, 88, passed away quietly at his home on May 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born on November 21, 1931 in Lexington, North Carolina where he lived out his boyhood years until he enlisted with the US Navy as a gunner in the Korean War. When he returned from duty, he married his childhood sweetheart Jo Etta Beck and began a family in High Point, North Carolina. Wishing for greater opportunity and a warmer, more pleasant climate, he moved his family in 1963 to Daytona Beach to join his brother's air conditioning company. In 1967 he and his wife started their own company, Koontz Heating & Air conditioning and grew their business to become one of the larger HVAC contractors in the area. His personal commitment to meet his customer's needs along with an honest and caring attitude toward individuals set the foundation for the company and continues to this day with his son, Chris. He was active in the local community, participating in the Lion's Club International as well as ascending to 32" Degree Mason and a Shriner. He spent his free time enjoying the outdoors; boating, scuba diving, fishing, snow skiing and tending to his immaculate lawn. He loved being around family, always teasing and playing with his grand, and great-grandchildren and will be missed by those that loved him most. Jerry Noal Koontz is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jo Etta Koontz, son, Mark Koontz (Lynn), son, Chris Koontz (Ashley), grandchildren; Michelle Treadwell, Michael Koontz, Rochelle Koontz, and Kailey Koontz; great-grandchildren, Tripp Treadwell, Adalynn Treadwell, and Abriella Koontz. In lieu of flowers, the Koontz family request donations be made to the Food Brings Hope organization at foofbringshope.org Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.