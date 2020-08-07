Jerry Robert HolderJune 2, 1945 - July 30, 2020Jerry Robert Holder, 75, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home in DeLand. He leaves his wife of 36 years, Natalie; daughters Allison and Aja (Dave), son Daniel (Tina); grandsons Daniel, Holder, Miller and Brett; granddaughters Mallory and Abby; brother H.D. and many close friends. Born June 2, 1945 and raised in Chattanooga, TN, the son of Herbert and Nellie (Greene), Jerry graduated from Central High School in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1966. In the early 1970s after a trip to Florida with friends, Jerry moved to Daytona Beach and began working in the pest control industry. He was Orkin Salesman of the Year in 1974 before going on to work as the manager at Joe D. Smith Pest Control. On June 1, 1978 Jerry started Holder Pest Control in DeLand. He was a hard worker and loved being a business owner in the DeLand community. Jerry enjoyed physical activity, working in his yard and doing bike shows. He and Natalie took many cross-country road trips on their motorcycles and these became some of Jerry's favorite memories to recount in his later years. He loved cats and always had at least three, often more. Jerry was also known for his love of sweets and was often seen around town picking up ice cream or a Frosty. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and business associates. A funeral service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church in DeLand on Thursday, August 13 at 4 p.m.