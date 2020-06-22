Jerry Tarnow
June 12, 2020
Jerry Tarnow, 80, born in Tampa, FL, son of the late Bernice and Paul Tarnow, Sr., passed away on
June 12, 2020, at home after a brave battle against metastatic bladder cancer. Jerry was born and raised in Tampa and grew up in the Palma Ceia area where he became an avid golfer at the young age of 5 and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club was his go-to hang out. He graduated from Plant High School and attended Sewanee Military Academy, Marion Military Institute, Florida State University, Michigan State University and served in the United States Air Force. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, brothers Don and Tom and leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Kathleen; as well as his children Ty Tarnow, Tobie Helms (Adam); grandchildren Cannon and Paige Tarnow, Avery Helms, sister Carole King (Mark-deceased), brother Paul Tarnow, Jr., sister-in-law Marisa Crane and brother-in-law Fred Crane (Cathy). Jerry's nieces and nephews were all special to him: Olivia Crane, Markie King, Melinda King Cashin (Greg), Rusty King (Cyndi), Shannon King (deceased), Paul Tarnow, III, Scott Tarnow, Dolly Dannewitz, as well as his great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church, 2421 Tomoka Farms Rd, Port Orange, FL 32128 or donate to the charity of your choice. There will be a casual Celebration of Life service on Thursday, June 25, 11 a.m. at The Riverside Pavilion, Port Orange, and a family service at a later date creek side at his beloved family cabin in Franklin, NC. Please visit www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary.
June 12, 2020
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.