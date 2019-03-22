|
Jesse Hayward Eidson
01/15/1918 - 03/17/2019
Jesse Hayward Eidson, 101, passed away peacefully, March 17th at his home in Deland. His final days were surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at Lankford Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Military Honor Guard at Oakdale Cemetery. Jesse, or Hayward as he like to be called, was born on January 15, 1918 in Woodville, Georgia. Hayward moved to Deland with his family in 1926. He graduated from, Deland High School in 1936. He served in the Army during World War II from 1941 to 1945. At the start of the war he met and married his loving wife, Rose Todaro, on March 8, 1941. They raised two beautiful daughters Sandra E Davis and Joy Eidson, and they were married for a glorious 74 years until Rose's death in December 2015. Hayward and Rose had several successful businesses together, Eidson Tire Service and B and E Groves with their partners George and Marilyn Brillante. Hayward served as a Deland city commissioner for 16 years from 1967 to 1983. Also, he and his wife served as volunteers at the Volusia County Fair for 17 years. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club as well as a member of the American Legion. You may visit the street named Eidson Drive at the Deland Airport dedicated to Hayward for his community service to his adopted hometown of Deland, which he loved so well. Hayward was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father. He was a very honest and kind hearted man, who always greeted everyone with a hand shake and a smile. He never met a stranger and was a storyteller like no other. He was always appreciative and thanked everyone he met. He was the last of a dying breed, a true gentleman's gentleman. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Hayward is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Rose, and his daughter, Sandra. He is survived by his daughter, Joy Eidson of DeLand, grandchildren, Steven (wife PJ) of Ft. Myers, Charmaine (husband Chris) of Deland, Stephanie (husband Steve) of Atlanta, great-grand children, Dalton Jesse (named after his great grand-father), Harris, Chase, Carter, Kendall, Sean, Riley, Ally and Avery. In lieu of flowers the family would be very grateful for donations to the .
