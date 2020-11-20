1/1
Jessie C. Price
1946 - 2020
Jessie C. Price
11/18/1946 - 11/20/2020
Jessie C. Price, 74 of Pierson passed away November 20, 2020 at AdventHealth HospiceCare in Daytona Beach. She was born in Crescent City on November 18, 1946. Jessie graduated from Crescent City High School in 1964 and retired from Winn Dixie as a cake decorator. She attended the Word of Faith Bible Church. She loved animals and being with her family, especially her grandson. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, fishing, baking, watching western movies, listening to Pasty Cline and was an avid reader of romance novels. She is survived by her son Kevin Goodwin of Pierson; daughter Kimberly Null (Carl) of Pierson; grandson Clayson Null and brother Doug Compton of Farmville, VA. She was predeceased by brothers David and Danny Compton. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 27th from 10am-12noon at the Word of Faith Bible Church. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
