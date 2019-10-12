Home

Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
Jessie Lee Williams


1929 - 2019
Jessie Lee Williams Obituary
Jessie Lee Williams
Oct. 19, 1929 - Oct. 5, 2019
Jessie Lee Williams was born October 19, 1929 to Vernon and Josephine Durant in Mani Oak, FL. She attended Campbell Street High School. She retired from Belk Lindsey after twenty-five plus years. Reading and gardening were her favorite past times. Proceeded in death by Jay Williams (Husband of forty-two years), and Zachary Woods (Son). Mrs. Williams leaves behind four children: Arthur Stephens (Joan), Catherine Stephens Arthur (Kenny), James Beckton (Carla), and Julius Woods (Laverne). Mrs. Williams also leaves behind at least twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, twenty great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special thanks to Latissa Wallace (Health Aid) for many years. Visitation is on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at the Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. William's home going will be on Monday October 14, 2019, at 1pm at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Williams will lie in state from 12pm until the start of her service. Committal and interment services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements and Professional services are entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
