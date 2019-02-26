|
|
Jessie Lou Larrabee Haigh
02/07/2019
Jessie Lou Larrabee Haigh Is off on another adventure, with a cocktail in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Those that knew and loved her are smiling right now, knowing that it is how she traveled. Bonnie was born in Lakeland Florida and lived the first 14 years of her life in Illinois and Michigan before moving back to Florida. She attended Seabreeze High School where she met her future husband John Henry Haigh Jr, they were married right out of high school and honeymooned in Havana, Cuba. She was many things in her lifetime with many accomplishments; a few were , president of Jaycee wives, a member of Palmetto Club juniors, Sunland Training center/Easter Seals, and lifetime member of Moose Lodge#1515. She was involved in charity work the early years of her marriage and actively involved in local social events, the Silver Slipper Ball, Miss Dixie contest, and fundraisers with the Jaycees. In her later years she traveled extensively, especially to places with casinos because she loved to gamble , in life and in love. She loved music , had a voracious appetite for reading , 10 green thumbs and preferred the great outdoors. She is survived by her four children: Debbie Nader and her favorite son-in-law Elia, John Haigh III and his wife Ronna, Larry Haigh and his wife Doris, Lenny Legary and Aja. Grandchildren: Kristi Brown(Mike), Danny Delay (Nora), Tony Nader, Mageda Nader, Breanna Haigh, Sara Haigh, and Sonnyn Legary. Great grandchildren: Roan Stanley and Mary Morgan Stanley. Her stepmother , Mary Smith. Beloved sisters: Sheryl, Tanya, Kathy, Colleen and Gina. Beloved brothers: Pat(Sandra), Jimmy (Debbie),Jeff (Tina) Mike and Terry. Special cousins and relatives: Libby Larrabee Dolsen, the Haley Clan: MaryEllen, Janet and Ray Jr. The Black family: Dr. Harry, Norman and Shirley , and a host of relatives and friends too many to count and spread throughout the country. In lieu of flowers she'd prefer donations be made to Halifax Humane Society , where she adopted the best dog ever. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3rd at 3 PM at 3431 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019