JILL CHARLENE SANCHEZ - KAELIN
JANUARY 30th 1971 - OCTOBER 7th 2019
It is with deep sadness that the family of Jill Charlene Sanchez-Kaelin, 48, share that she passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita, California after a long battle with cancer. Both her daughter Justyce and wife Diana were by her side. She was born January 30, 1971 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida; received her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and her master's degree from Nova South Eastern University.
Jill was a bestselling published author of paranormal romance (Hunted), a passionate teacher for 17 years and loved teaching fourth grade, most recently at Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, in Pacoima, California. In 2011, Jill's passion for teaching led to her election as teacher of the year by her peers at Cypress Creek Elementary in Port Orange FL.
Her creativity, kindness and selflessness touched the hearts of everyone who met her. She is survived by her wife, Diana; daughter, Justyce; dog Chloe; her father David; Mother, Karen; stepmother, Debbie; Brothers, David Jr. and Gregg;
Family, friends, co-workers and students whose lives were touched by Jill are invited to her Celebration of Life at the Japanese Garden 6100 Woodley Avenue, Van Nuys, CA 91406 from 1:00 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 9. In true Jill fashion, Jill asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate books to schools and families in need.
Jill Charlene Sanchez-Kaelin, you may be gone from this earth, but you will never be gone from our hearts.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019