|
|
Jill Colette Wheeler
01/23/1931 - 03/12/2019
Jill (Colette) Wheeler of Orange City died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born on January 23, 1931 in Chicago, IL. She was a graduate of Trinity High School and Rosary College. She was a teacher and occupational therapist. She was married for 47 years to Richard F Wheeler. She was an active member of the Third Order of the Secular Franciscans and the Council of Catholic Women. She volunteered at the Volusia Council on Aging, the Gateway Center for the Arts and Haven Hospice. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, delivering communion to the sick and home bound. She played in the Bell Choir and was a frequent Lector. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, her parents, John and Colette Malecki and her brother Jack. She is survived by her daughter Ann and husband Mark, as well as; grandson Barton (Cheryl) and their two daughters, Rachel and Melissa. Also granddaughter Kacey (Bob) Rupczynski and their children, Madison and Noah. Visitation and Mass of the Resurrection will be held Monday, March 18, beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will be private at Bushnell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes St. Vincent DePaul Society or Catholic Women.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019