10/26/1944 - 10/10/2020
Jim Bourne of Edgewater passed away on October 10th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born on October 26, 1944 in New York City to parents Annette and James Bourne. Jim attended Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania in 1966. While at King's, he was the Editor-in-Chief of the College newspaper and the President of the National Honorary Journalism Fraternity- Pi Delta Epsilon.
After graduation, Jim worked in the automotive aftermarket mainly for 23 years with Exide Technologies where he achieved the position of Vice-President of Sales and Operations. He was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Edgewater and was an active member and passionate supporter of St. Vincent de Paul, where he also served as President from 2008 to 2011. At St. Gerard's, he was a reader, member of the Knights of Columbus and most recently, maintained the Financial Income and Expenses for the Church. He was married for 52 years and is survived by his College Sweetheart, Cathy. Together they had four children, Jim and his wife Amy who live in Rancho Santa Margaretta, CA with their two sons- Nicholas and Christopher; daughter Lori and her husband, Jason, who live in Sammamish, WA with their two daughters- Ella and Hailey; daughter Michele who lives in Cincinnati, OH with her husband Tom and their two sons, James and Thomas, and their youngest son, Brian, who lives in Baltimore, MD. Jim is predeceased by his parents, and his in laws Jim and Dolores Frantz, his brother-in-law John Baker, sister Patricia (Chris) Van Alstyne, and sister in law Sister Marian Frantz, IHM. He is also survived by his sister Annette (Roger) Gold. Sister Pam (Pete) Fazzino, brother John (Susan) Bourne, sister-in-law Leona (Gerald) Leahy and Dolores Baker and many nieces and nephews plus grandnieces and nephews. Jim always lived life to the fullest, a lover of practical jokes, a good card game, and coaching or watching his kids' sports. After the kids' sports died down, he was able to refocus on catching every possible game of his beloved Yankees, when they weren't traveling or visiting their kids and Grandkids. He was a man of very strong principles and a good heart, a bit old-fashioned at times, but he left a strong legacy that will certainly live on through his family and all who knew him. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach. Friends will be received on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Gerard's Church, 3171 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
