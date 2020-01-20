|
Jimmie Alton Smith
December 5, 2019
Jimmie Alton Smith, a former long-time resident of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away December 5, 2019. He was born in Auburndale, FL in 1940 and was a fifth generation Floridian. He worked at Florida Power and Light for over 33 years in several capacities, the last being Distribution Dispatcher. He was totally dedicated to being a Good Servant to his Lord and Savior. His life and friendships were a reflection of his love for people. He enjoyed being helpful to anyone who was in need and was liked by all who knew him. Jim's greatest passion outside of church was being on the water. He rowed competitively with the Halifax Rowing Club in Daytona Beach for many years until health issues ensued. Jimmie and his wife, Judy were married almost 47 years and together they raised four children all of whom are successful adults. They were facilitators for the GriefShare Program for over 7 years both in Ormond Beach and in Kissimmee, FL where they lived at Good Samaritan Village until his passing. He also volunteered for the Resident Rides program and participated in several Bible study and prayer groups within the Village. In addition to Judy, he is survived by children Jana Smith-Murphy (John), Ormond Beach, Bradley Hobbs (April), Jefferson, GA and Walton Smith and his wife, Billie Jean, who was especially close to Jimmie, Moscoe, ID. Surviving grandchildren are SophieRose Hobbs, Corbin Hobbs, Clayton Saunderson and Chelsea DeLoach as well as great-grandchildren, Everett Saunderson and Lewis Saunderson. Memorial Service will be held Sat., Feb. 8th at 11:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 594 N. Williamson Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Lutheran Church or Halifax Rowing Association, 201 City Island Pkwy., Daytona Beach.
