Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
306 W. Wisconsin Ave.
DeLand, FL
Burial
Following Services
Oakdale Cemetery
800 N. Clara Ave.
DeLand, FL
Jimmy Rodes Lawrence Obituary
Jimmy Rodes Lawrence
September 16, 2019
Jimmy Rodes Lawrence 75 of DeLand, Fl passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. To honor a life well lived the viewing will be at Lankford Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will be honoring Jimmy by wearing Gator orange and blue and encourage any who would like to join them in doing the same. Donations can be made to DeLand Bulldog Boosters for the Jimmy Lawrence Scholarship at Mainstreet Community Bank.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
