Jimmy Shelton
1961 - 2020
Jimmy Shelton
03/13/1961 - 07/28/2020
Jimmy J. Shelton, 59, of Daytona Beach, transitioned to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. Jimmy, an Army veteran, worked for many years in maintenance at Thompson plumbing. He enjoyed traveling, barbecuing and old movies. He is preceded in death by his mother, Luberta. Left to cherish his memory, father, Ralph. Siblings Ralph Jr (Ramona) and Judy (Bill). Nieces Tanisha and Kimari. Nephew, Keelen and a host of loving aunts and uncles.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
