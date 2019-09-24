|
|
Jo Ann Ramsey
Nov. 15, 1949 - Sep. 16, 2019
Jo Ann Ramsey, age 69, irreplaceable wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on September 16, 2019. Born November 15, 1949, to Joseph and Flora Darou LaRose in Watertown, NY. Jo Ann, or Jody as her family called her, relished memories of growing up on the family farm with her brother, Charles "Sonny" LaRose, and sisters Ida Mae Denner, Greta Antoine, and Debbie Dingman. At the age of 16, while spending time with friends at the local diner, in walked the love of her life, John Michael Ramsey. Married in September of 1966, Jo Ann and John went on to share a lifetime of love and endless devotion. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her children and grandchildren. Jo Ann put others before herself at all times, and never more so than with her cherished family. She took the simple joys of life and turned them into magic for all that knew her. She is survived by her sons John Michael Ramsey Jr., Joseph Donald Ramsey and wife Robyn, Timothy Charles Ramsey and Alexandria Galloway; her daughters Angela Lee, Sarah Ann and husband William McCoy, and Melinda Mable Ramsey; and beloved grandchildren Joseph Donald Jr., Shannon Breanna, and Dylan James Ramsey, Belle Anna Lee, Ella Rose and Liam Michael McCoy, and Seth Michael Ramsey. Her husband and her family were her entire life, and her legacy will never be forgotten. A "Celebration of Life" for Jo Ann will be held Saturday, September 28th at 10 a.m. at Baldwin Brothers funeral home, 1 N. Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. If sending flowers, please do so on Friday.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019