Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Ramsey


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Ramsey Obituary
Jo Ann Ramsey
Nov. 15, 1949 - Sep. 16, 2019
Jo Ann Ramsey, age 69, irreplaceable wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on September 16, 2019. Born November 15, 1949, to Joseph and Flora Darou LaRose in Watertown, NY. Jo Ann, or Jody as her family called her, relished memories of growing up on the family farm with her brother, Charles "Sonny" LaRose, and sisters Ida Mae Denner, Greta Antoine, and Debbie Dingman. At the age of 16, while spending time with friends at the local diner, in walked the love of her life, John Michael Ramsey. Married in September of 1966, Jo Ann and John went on to share a lifetime of love and endless devotion. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her children and grandchildren. Jo Ann put others before herself at all times, and never more so than with her cherished family. She took the simple joys of life and turned them into magic for all that knew her. She is survived by her sons John Michael Ramsey Jr., Joseph Donald Ramsey and wife Robyn, Timothy Charles Ramsey and Alexandria Galloway; her daughters Angela Lee, Sarah Ann and husband William McCoy, and Melinda Mable Ramsey; and beloved grandchildren Joseph Donald Jr., Shannon Breanna, and Dylan James Ramsey, Belle Anna Lee, Ella Rose and Liam Michael McCoy, and Seth Michael Ramsey. Her husband and her family were her entire life, and her legacy will never be forgotten. A "Celebration of Life" for Jo Ann will be held Saturday, September 28th at 10 a.m. at Baldwin Brothers funeral home, 1 N. Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. If sending flowers, please do so on Friday.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now