Joan Albelli Maxwell

8/30/1932 - 7/3/2020

Joan Albelli Maxwell passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in New York, New York on August 30, 1932. Joan graduated from Wheaton College and was an English major. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of her father, Alfred Albelli, a Yale graduate and writer and editor for the Daily News; and her mother, Elsie Lincoln, a Columbia graduate and English major. Joan began her early career as a writer and editor. She later transitioned into working with different social agencies, having a long career with the Department of Children and Families, Juvenile Justice, and doing human resource for the Department of Transportation. Joan was loved in the field of social work. She was married to Verdon James Maxwell who passed in 1979. Joan has reunited with her husband Jim in Heaven. Joan is survived by her children Robert Maxwell, Joanie Maxwell, Laura Blondin, Kitty Murphy, Mary Williams and her grandchildren Joanna Maxwell, Katy O'Neill, Kevin O'Neill, Jerome Blondin, Mary Williams, Matt Williams, Shawn Murphy and Chris Murphy. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved animals and always advocated for the voiceless. Joan loved walking, working out and doing local 5k's. Joan was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Joan loved jazz music and reading. Most of all, Joan loved her family and was always there for people who needed help or just needed to talk. Joan's family will miss her loving guidance and presence. The community will miss Joan A. Maxwell who did so much for those around her. And now the time has come, Joan did it her way.







