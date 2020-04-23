|
Joan Ann (Worden) Roberti
October 6, 1944 - April 20, 2020
Joan Ann (Worden) Roberti, age 75 of Ormond Beach, FL lost her battle with cancer and died peacefully Monday, April 20th at Advent Health Hospital. Joan was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on October 6, 1944. An accomplished student, Joan graduated Salutatorian of St. Dominic's Academy in Jersey City, NJ before matriculating to Seton Hall University, where she also graduated as Salutatorian earning a Bachelor of Science in Registered Nursing. She received her Masters Degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Rutgers University. She was married to the love of her life, Anthony (Tony) Nicholas Roberti, in 1965. The couple had been married 54 years and raised their family in East Windsor, NJ. Joan worked for 23 years serving as the Head of the Child Study Team for the East Windsor Public School District until she became the Director of Social Services for the Robbinsville Public School District, to finish her career. Joan and Tony retired to Halifax Plantation in Ormond Beach, Florida in 2003. Joan was a member of The New Horizons Club of Halifax since 2005, where she held a variety of officer positions. She was a member of Halifax Plantation Golf Club and was the past President of the
Halifax "Niners" in addition to chairing the Outreach Program. She was a gracious caregiver for Halifax Health Hospice since 2004, and a member of several Bridge Clubs in Halifax. Joan is survived by her husband Anthony Roberti, her sister Carol Miskewitz and brother in law John Miskewitz. By her three children---her oldest Laurie DiRocco of Vienna, VA, her husband Robert DiRocco and their daughters Alexandra and Sophia DiRocco. Her middle child James Roberti of Ponte Vedra, FL, his wife Julie Roberti and their three children Olivia, Jake and Max Roberti. Her youngest child Jennifer Roberti of Chevy Chase, MD, her husband Rob Naddelman and their four daughters Ella, Juliette and Celeste Naddelman, and Davinia James Stewart. To those that knew her best, Joan will be remembered as a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She had remarkable compassion, empathy, and a quiet stoic strength – exhibiting passion and grace with a poised confident presence. She always made the people around her feel special and important. Never someone to displace her emotions onto others, Joan was an authentic model to emulate, making every day count and living life to the fullest. She was
steadfast in her love and commitment of tradition for the holidays with cherished pastimes for her family. She enjoyed traveling the world, reading, entertaining, and spending quality time with family and friends. She had an endless curiosity and passion for knowledge. A woman with an abundant generous soul, who lived an inspiring life of service to those in need. Throughout the passage of time, Joan never wavered from her faith and belief of what was most important to her. She was a committed wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to those that were blessed to know her intimately. Joan was truly an Angel on Earth and a cherished gift to the world, with an enduring Legacy of Love and Service. May her memory serve as a blessing for everyone she encountered. May her Soul Rest in Peace. The family will be accepting donations in memory of Joan for Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Checks can be made payable to: Halifax Health Hospice, Attn: fund development. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020