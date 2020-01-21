Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan B. Snow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan B. Snow Obituary
Joan B. Snow
11/17/1933 - 01/20/2020
Joan B. Snow, 86, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Franklin, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born November 17, 1933 in Stamford, Connecticut to Gladys and Ernest Bisaillon. She was one of five children, brothers Ernest (deceased), Maurice (deceased), sisters Patricia and Sharon. Joan moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1974. She worked for Volusia County Government for a number of years, before purchasing Indigo Blues, a local women's clothing boutique. She was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Joan was an avid golfer, a grand master bridge player and an accomplished artist. She loved her home in the mountains and was actively involved in golf and bridge in Franklin as well. She is survived by her four children Cherise Gasper (John) Lexington, Kentucky, Bob Simonelli (Alecia) New Smyrna Beach, Suzette Jones (Todd) Lakeland, FL and Denise DeLuca, Lakeland, FL. Joan is also survived by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Memorial Gathering will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 114 Canal St, Unit 100, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -