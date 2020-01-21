|
|
Joan B. Snow
11/17/1933 - 01/20/2020
Joan B. Snow, 86, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and Franklin, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born November 17, 1933 in Stamford, Connecticut to Gladys and Ernest Bisaillon. She was one of five children, brothers Ernest (deceased), Maurice (deceased), sisters Patricia and Sharon. Joan moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1974. She worked for Volusia County Government for a number of years, before purchasing Indigo Blues, a local women's clothing boutique. She was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Joan was an avid golfer, a grand master bridge player and an accomplished artist. She loved her home in the mountains and was actively involved in golf and bridge in Franklin as well. She is survived by her four children Cherise Gasper (John) Lexington, Kentucky, Bob Simonelli (Alecia) New Smyrna Beach, Suzette Jones (Todd) Lakeland, FL and Denise DeLuca, Lakeland, FL. Joan is also survived by her nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Memorial Gathering will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 114 Canal St, Unit 100, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020