Joan Binns
1930 - 2020
Joan Binns
July 11, 1930 - June 26, 2020
Joan Elizabeth Golub Binns, 89, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Ronald Keith Golub and Michael Edward Golub. Her oldest son, Glenn Stephen Golub and her sister, Lillian Marienthal pre-deceased her. She was the mother-in-law of Cindy Hancock Golub and Rachel Holden Golub. Grandchildren are Tiffany Golub, Benjamin Golub, Zoe Golub, and Zara Golub. She was diagnosed with Dementia in her last few years of life. There will be a short viewing at the Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, FL on July 3 at 11:00 am for immediate family and she will be laid to rest next to her eldest son (Glenn Golub) in Oakdale Cemetery in Deland FL. There will be no formal service at the funeral home or the cemetery. Others are certainly welcome to come, but it is not expected. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, please make them to the Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org in memory of Joan Binns.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
