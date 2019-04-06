|
|
Joan Estrada
04/02/2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Joan Estrada. With family and friends by her side, Joan left this world peacefully on April 2, her 90th birthday. She was a well-known member of the community and a staunch defender of animal rights. As an Army wife, she traveled around the world making friends wherever she went. Joan is survived by her three children and spouses, Tom Estrada, wife Dee, Sharalee Bulzan, husband Guy, Rick Estrada, wife Sherry, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, her bird Cerie and her many family animals. Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Sunday, April 14th at 10 am at the Frank Rendon Park Pavillions, 2705 South Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue organization.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019