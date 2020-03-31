|
|
Joan F. Moody
Dec. 10, 1926 - March 21, 2020
Joan F. Moody, age 93, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully on March 21 at the Vitas Suites at Carlton Shores in Daytona Beach. The daughter of Henry Edward Freeman and Thelma Webb Freeman, Joan was born on December 10, 1926 in Tampa, Florida and spent her youth there and in Miami, Daytona Beach and New Orleans with her siblings Charles, Barbara and Edward, who all predeceased her. She lived through the Great Depression and World War II, and after graduating high school in Tampa worked for a bank. She met her husband Harold Jack Moody, who preceded her in death, at Methodist Youth Fellowship in Miami. They married in 1949 and were together for 50 years, raising three daughters in Florida and North Carolina. Her life was devoted to home and family. A gentle soul, she was an avid reader, and her favorite creative activities included sewing, crocheting, handicrafts, and gardening. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Jo Ennis of Greensboro NC, Sharon Louise Moody and son-in-law Kenneth Kent of
Delray Beach FL, and daughter Diana Robin McChesnie of Port Orange; her beloved grandchildren Daryl Edward Ghent, Michael Todd Ennis, Tracy Diane Greenberg, Lisa Sharon Ennis, Robert Shane McChesnie, and Action Sparks AKA Audrey Rachel Kent; and ten great-grandchildren. A private family farewell will be at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home in Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020