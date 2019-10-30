|
|
Joan G. Freburger
October 26, 2019
Joan G. Freburger, 84, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 26, with loving care from Advent Health Hospice. An Ormond by the Sea resident for 51 years, she was the wife of retired USMC Capt. Preston Freburger Jr. for 64 years. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother to Karl and Janet Freburger, Kurt and Elise of Pittsburgh, PA, Karen and Andrew Rosner, Pearl and Amber of Mount Holly, NC and Lisa and Donald Kline of New Smyrna Beach. She was a loving sister to her surviving brother William (Phyllis) Gore and aunt to many nieces and nephews in Maryland. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, the beach, garage sales and her many friends, being especially close to Sandy Haddad and her family. At her request there will be no service. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation in her name to Advent Health Hospice, 770 W Granada Blvd Suite 304, Ormond Beach FL 32174 or any children's charity. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019