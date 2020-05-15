Joan Haworth

10/16/1925 - 05/05/2020

Joan E. Haworth passed away at her home in Palm Coast, Florida on May 5. She was born on October 16, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA, the fifth child in the Hebron family. She attended Westchester State Teacher's College and shortly after graduating married Burton Haworth, a four-year Lieutenant in the Army. Together they raised four children - Susan, Linda, Daniel, and Jane who all became college graduates thanks to the high regard she and her husband placed on education while raising them.



Joan taught English for many years at Forward Jr. High in Wilmington, DE where she was both a revered teacher as well as a mentor to many students. She started a Scrabble club at school and was also involved in a local club becoming Delaware's first Scrabble champion. To this day she has contact with several of her students, one of which, Cheryl Phillips, visited throughout the years and eventually moved a few miles away from her in Palm Coast.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Haworth, daughter, Su Burke, and son, Daniel Haworth.



She is survived by daughters, Linda and Jane Haworth, son-in-law, Bill Burke, daughter-in law Karen Haworth and five grandchildren and their husbands/wives/and children: Holly, Rahul and son, Bodhi Banerjee; Casey Haworth; Stacey Haworth; Brad, Katie, Braydon, Bryce, Brooks and Kinsley Smith; and Brian, Shannon, Benjamin, and Daniel Haworth, named after and honoring his late grandfather, Daniel Scott Haworth, a Major in the Marine Corps.



She will be missed dearly by family and friends who have been blessed throughout the years by her kindness and generosity. She had a way of making those around her feel special and was always there to comfort, encourage, and lend moral support. She and her family and friends enjoyed wonderful vacations, travels, games and parties. She had a great sense of humor and was truly an inspiring, delightful, bright, vibrant, fun-loving and all-around beautiful woman. What a joy she brought to the world!



The family requests in lieu of flowers consider a donation in Joan's honor to the Humane Society, Hospice or a charitable organization of their choice. The family will have a private service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store