Joan Jackson

June 2, 1925 - Nov. 16, 2020

Joan Jackson died in New Smyrna Beach on November 16, 2020. Joan was born in Brighton, England on June 2, 1925 to Mabel Martin. She was raised in Barcombe, England by her grandparents and attended the village school. After she left school, she worked until enlisting in the British Air Force at age 17. During that time she met and married her first husband, William Loney, a Canadian serviceman stationed in England. William was killed in France after D day leaving Joan with an infant son, Terry. Joan had promised William she would take Terry to Canada to the Loney family which she did traveling on a troop ship at the end of the war. Joan stayed in Canada where she met her second husband, Wallace Jackson. They lived in Ontario where Joan's second child, Joanne, was born. In the fifties, the family moved to Syracuse, NY then to Endicott, NY, then to Massena, NY and back to Endicott where Wally worked for IBM. During that time, two more sons were born and Joan worked at various jobs to help the family. But her greatest job was as a homemaker, wife and mother. She was an excellent seamstress, knitter, quilter and designed and made beautiful hooked rugs right up until her passing. Wally and Joan retired to Florida in the early 80's where they built a house in New Smyrna Beach where they enjoyed a wonderful life until their passing. Joan is survived by her children: Terry Loney (Barbara), Joanne LaPierre (William), Lee Kramer, and David Jackson (Kathy). She also leaves many adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. Joan was much loved by everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all and in our hearts forever. A service or celebration will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. Contributions in her name can be made to her favorite charity, the Salvation Army.



