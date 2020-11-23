1/1
Joan Jackson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Jackson
June 2, 1925 - Nov. 16, 2020
Joan Jackson died in New Smyrna Beach on November 16, 2020. Joan was born in Brighton, England on June 2, 1925 to Mabel Martin. She was raised in Barcombe, England by her grandparents and attended the village school. After she left school, she worked until enlisting in the British Air Force at age 17. During that time she met and married her first husband, William Loney, a Canadian serviceman stationed in England. William was killed in France after D day leaving Joan with an infant son, Terry. Joan had promised William she would take Terry to Canada to the Loney family which she did traveling on a troop ship at the end of the war. Joan stayed in Canada where she met her second husband, Wallace Jackson. They lived in Ontario where Joan's second child, Joanne, was born. In the fifties, the family moved to Syracuse, NY then to Endicott, NY, then to Massena, NY and back to Endicott where Wally worked for IBM. During that time, two more sons were born and Joan worked at various jobs to help the family. But her greatest job was as a homemaker, wife and mother. She was an excellent seamstress, knitter, quilter and designed and made beautiful hooked rugs right up until her passing. Wally and Joan retired to Florida in the early 80's where they built a house in New Smyrna Beach where they enjoyed a wonderful life until their passing. Joan is survived by her children: Terry Loney (Barbara), Joanne LaPierre (William), Lee Kramer, and David Jackson (Kathy). She also leaves many adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. Joan was much loved by everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all and in our hearts forever. A service or celebration will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. Contributions in her name can be made to her favorite charity, the Salvation Army.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved