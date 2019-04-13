Joan Josephine Biderman

2-7-1936 - 4-12-2019

Joan J. Biderman, of Ormond Beach, was born and spent her early years in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated with a degree in nursing from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing affiliated with Loyola University. She received additional training in psychiatric nursing at Illinois School of Psychiatric Nursing at Chicago State Hospital. After moving to Florida she received additional degrees from Stetson University and graduated from Florida Institute of Technology with a Master's degree in Health Services Management.

Joan's professional life was completely dedicated to ensuring the proper care and treatment of people with mental illness. She began her career in mental health in Chicago as a psychiatric nurse. After moving to Ormond Beach in the 1960's, she managed the Day Treatment Program for Act Corporation (now Stewart-Marchman-ACT Behavioral Health Care). Additionally, Joan was the Director of Hugh Ash, a former Act Corporation residential program for people with severe and chronic mental illness.

Joan diligently pursued several hobbies during her life. She was an avid photographer, especially talented at depicting the beauty of Hawaii and seagulls on our local beaches. Her other hobby, lapidary, afforded her the opportunity to transform beautiful stones that she collected from around the world into gems.

Joan was an intelligent person with a wit and perceptiveness that sustained her throughout her life. She will be remembered for her compassion and respect for people with mental illness and for her loyalty to her friends and values.