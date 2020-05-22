Joan Luce Koehler
July 14, 1938 - May 19, 2020
Joan Luce Koehler died peacefully at home on May 19, 2020 after a short illness. Her daughter, son, two sisters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren had the honor of caring for Joan in her last days, which the family spent showering her with love, telling stories, and looking at old photos. One of the last things Joan said to her family was, "so much love." Joan was born on July 14, 1938 in Port Jefferson, New York to Olga Durrschmidt Luce and Alton Luce. She grew up in New York City on the Upper East Side across from Gracie Mansion, and spent summers at her grandparents' beach house on Long Island Sound. In 1949, she moved to Maracaibo, Venezuela with her mother and stepfather, Ray Murray, and brothers George and Patrick. Joan told many exciting stories about her adolescence in Venezuela with the other American expats. For high school, she attended Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA where she met Mundrie McLarnan (née Whitford), who has remained her best friend throughout her life. After graduating from Dana Hall in 1956, Joan lived in St. Augustine, Florida with Mundrie's family for the summer and worked in a downtown drugstore. She returned to Venezuela for a time when her younger sister, Annie, was born. Joan returned to the States to attend The Stenotype Institute in Washington DC where she lived with her grandmother, Dr. Elizabeth Wells. Joan chose court reporting school because she "didn't want to be a secretary." In 1959, she moved to Ormond Beach and began her court reporting career. Her friend Dorothy introduced her to her brother Harry Howard. Joan and Harry dated and were married briefly, but separated before their daughter Lisa was born. Joan raised Lisa as a steadfast single mother. These were happy years. Joan was fearless; she and Lisa travelled often to visit family in South America, New York, and Miami, and had many other adventures. In Ormond Beach, they were often with the McLarnan clan, their local family. Joan took pride in her work. In 1968, she was named Official Court Reporter for the Seventh Judicial Circuit by Florida Governor Claude Kirk. She met the love of her life, Thomas Koehler in 1969. They married in January of 1974, and their son, Tommy, was born at the end of that year. Sadly, Joan lost Tom in September of 1986, but took joy in becoming a grandmother that same year. As a single mother once again, Joan showed her devotion to Tommy, learning on her own how to trailer his first boat and supporting the love of the outdoors instilled by his father. In late 2000, she met her long-time companion, architect Lee Sayers, at an art show; Lee was a gentle soul and fixture at family gatherings until his death in 2014. In addition to her pride in her family and work, Joan was a talented artist. She studied painting on and off throughout the years, most recently at the Ormond Beach Senior Center. The twice-weekly painting classes were a source of joy, camaraderie, and friendship over the years. She was a member of the Ormond Beach Art Guild and, previously, the Casements Guild. Her home is full of oil and watercolor paintings she created over the years. She especially loved painting flowers and landscapes, and when she travelled with her family, would sit outside and paint the scenery. Joan enjoyed reading and almost always had a book by her side. She also loved musical theater, opera, and classical music. She always made a point of attending plays and cultural events as often as possible, instilling this passion in her children and grandchildren. Joan loved to travel, taking trips around America and abroad. During her time with Tom, the family owned a home in Highlands, North Carolina and spent time there throughout each year. Over the years, she continued to travel with her family, friends, and Lee, taking trips to Spain, Ireland, England, and Costa Rica, and around the US. She took a road trip across the American West with her brother George in 2000, which she documented in a travel diary. She returned home to Long Island often as an adult, most recently in summer 2019, where the family celebrated her eighty-first birthday at the same beach house where she spent her summers as a child. Joan is predeceased by husband Tom Koehler, her oldest son Terry Giever, and her parents ; she is survived by her daughter Lisa Stone and son Tommy Koehler (Kelly Parks); grandchildren Staci Poe, Kristen Stone (Jasmine Angelini-Knoll), Lauren Stone Humphries, Jenny Stone, and Carley Koehler; great grandchildren Gavin and Gracin Poe, Josiah Angelini-Stone, and Luthien Humphries; siblings George Luce, Patrick Murray (Laura), Nancy Luce, Marjorie Witty, Robert Luce, Annie Semeraro (Juan Antonio), and Simone Sedillo (Patrick); nieces and nephews George "Tiger" Luce, Larry Luce, Patrick Murray, Jim Murray, Michael Murray, Stella Sedillo, Sophie Sedillo, Sara Howard, Josh Howard, Brian Luce, and Jason Luce; former son-in-law Rick Stone; the McLarnan family of Ormond Beach; great nieces and nephews; friends and neighbors. In a memory book, Joan wrote, "my father taught me to value family and friends; my mother taught me to value independence." Joan's life story exemplifies these themes of love and personal strength. She was a beautiful woman who had a beautiful life. She will be missed very much and is deeply loved. Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity. Joan's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00 am at St. James Episcopal Church, Ormond Beach. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Ormond Beach.
