Joan M. Di Blanda
1937 - 2020
Joan M. Di Blanda
May 1, 1937 - Sept. 12, 2020
Joan M. Di Blanda, 83 of Palm Coast, passed away September 12, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. Mrs. Di Blanda was born May 1, 1937 in Queens, New York a daughter of Joseph and Anna Passafiume Scionti.
She grew up in Bayside Queens, and graduated from Bayside High School. Following graduation, she worked as a clerk typist for Western Electric for 10 years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mrs. Di Blanda enjoyed painting, decorating, sewing, and also taught a ceramics class for 25 years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Di Blanda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Anthony E. Di Blanda, Sr., whom she married June 23, 1962. A son, Anthony (Annmarie) Di Blanda, Jr., of Smithtown, New York; A daughter, Joan Lisa Spies of Palm Harbor Florida; Five grandchildren, Zachary Di Blanda, Hannah Di Blanda, Joshua Di Blanda, Alexandre Isabella Spies, and Andrew Ryan Spies. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers Thomas, Joseph and Eugene Scionti. A sister-in-law Appelonia Bella Fantozzi, and a brother-in-law Vincent Di Blanda. A memorial service celebrating Joan's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast FL 32164 or the Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
