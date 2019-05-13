|
Joan M. McGurren
08/23/1932 - 05/11/2019
Joan M. McGurren, 86, longtime resident of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully May 11, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona surrounded by loving family. Born on August 23, 1932 to Joseph and Ruth (Simmons) Hayes, she grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts and moved to the area in 1964 with her husband George F. McGurren. She was a homemaker and had 9 children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and loved cooking, reading, playing cards and traveling around the world. She was a longtime volunteer with Halifax Hospital, member of the G.E. Wives Club and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Survivors include son Michael (Maureen) McGurren, son George (Tammy) McGurren, daughter Ellen (Thomas) Wilson, son Robert (Ruth) McGurren, daughter, Mellisa (Cory) Donahue, daughter Sharon (Warren) Talley, sister Patricia (William) DeFelice of California and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George F. McGurren, son Timothy McGurren, grandson Ian McGurren, grandson Travis McGurren and sister, Ruth Comparone. Family will be receiving visitors from 4 to 6 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Haigh Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Ct, Ormond Beach. Burial service will be in Lawrence, Massachusetts on May 25, 2019.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 16, 2019