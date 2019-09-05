Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Joan Marie Gallagher Holzschuh


1929 - 2019
Joan Marie Gallagher Holzschuh
12/14/1929 - 08/23/2019
Joan Marie Gallagher Holzschuh, (89) died peacefully at home with family by her side on August 23rd. Joan was born December 14, 1929 to Martha Grant Gallagher and Thomas F. Gallagher, Sr., in Rochester, New York, the fourth daughter in a family of five children. After graduating from Baldwinsville Academy in 1948, her beauty and sense of adventure led her to postpone college for a year to live in New York City after winning a modeling contest with Barbizon. Joan enjoyed all that New York City had to offer and her resemblance to Grace Kelly allowed her to work as her understudy. She returned to college and received an Applied Science degree from Canton (now SUNY at Canton). After graduation she returned to New York City. While working for TWA airlines, she met her late husband, Robert Holzschuh, and they were married in 1957. In 1966, Joan moved with her three children from Jersey City, NJ to Ormond Beach. She enjoyed a long career as a travel agent, owning her own agency (Post Travel Bureau) and pursued her passion to travel for many years. Joan is survived by her daughters, Patricia "Tree" (William) Hazard, Ormond Beach, and Joni (David) Hannah, Vienna, VA; one sister, Marguerite Juras, Ormond Beach; sister-in-law, Laurence Gallagher, Lyon, France; granddaughters, Patricia Grace "P.G." and Casey Hazard, Ormond Beach, Ryan and Jordan Hannah, Vienna, VA; several nieces, nephews and dear lifelong friends; she was predeceased by her son, Robert W. Holzschuh, Jr.; sisters, Martha Vance and Patricia Stapleton, and brother, Thomas F. Gallagher, Jr.
A memorial service and celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday, September 13th, beginning at 1:00pm at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Vitas Hospice, 2381 Mason Ave. #100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019
