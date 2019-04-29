Home

Joan Marie Hicks Obituary
Joan Marie Hicks
04/28/2019
Joan Marie Hicks, 83, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on April 28, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph Hicks, her four children Lynne Cinelli, Susan Vargas, Vicki Huskey and James Hicks as well as her two son-in-laws Jim Cinelli and Troy Huskey, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her sister Arlene Van Arsdale and brother Doug Seaman. Joan was born in New York but moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL in 1977. She worked as an executive secretary for Home Owners Warranty in Palm Beach, FL before retiring to the Ormond Beach area. Joan was loving, patient, and kind. She loved and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, shopping, Miami Dolphins, NASCAR, family gatherings, and a nice cup of hot tea. She was much loved and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, 167 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach, FL on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 6 PM. The family will be receiving friends from 5 PM until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com Donations to the of Florida would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
