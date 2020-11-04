1/1
Joan Marie Voshell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie Voshell
October 5, 2020
Joan Marie Voshell, age 89, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hospice of Edgewater. Born in Chicago, IL to Frank and Mary Fencl. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Davis (Kenneth) of Edgewater and Lisa Weaver (David) of New Smyrna Beach; one son, Bradley Voshell (Teresa) of New Smyrna Beach; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Steven and Kyle; 4 great-grandchildren; two nephews Mark Laurint (Nilda) and Brent Laurint of Jacksonville; and many other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Voshell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Voshell; her son Jeffrey R. Voshell. Services will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US 1, Mims on Thursday, November 5 at 3:00 PM, with Rev. Donna Blythe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Voshell' s name may be made to alz.org or Southeast Humane Society, 1200 S Glencoe Rd., New Smyrna Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
03:00 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved