Joan Marie Voshell
October 5, 2020
Joan Marie Voshell, age 89, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hospice of Edgewater. Born in Chicago, IL to Frank and Mary Fencl. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Davis (Kenneth) of Edgewater and Lisa Weaver (David) of New Smyrna Beach; one son, Bradley Voshell (Teresa) of New Smyrna Beach; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeremy, Steven and Kyle; 4 great-grandchildren; two nephews Mark Laurint (Nilda) and Brent Laurint of Jacksonville; and many other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Voshell was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Voshell; her son Jeffrey R. Voshell. Services will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US 1, Mims on Thursday, November 5 at 3:00 PM, with Rev. Donna Blythe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Voshell' s name may be made to alz.org
or Southeast Humane Society, 1200 S Glencoe Rd., New Smyrna Beach, FL.