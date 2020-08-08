1/1
Joan Morris
1928 - 2020
Joan Morris, 92, of Boardman, Ohio, and Palm Coast, Florida, passed away quietly after a brief illness. She was surrounded by love, prayer, and family.
She is survived by her 6 children, David, John, Rob, Beverly Baum, Marilyn Etheredge and Jane Morris Evans, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grands. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, of nearly 50 years.
She will be remembered as a woman of strength and faith and as a wife, mother, devoted sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Memorial will be at a later date at Trinity Presbyterian Church. A full Tribute can be found at Heritage Flagler Funeral Services.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
