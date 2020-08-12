Joan Neves

Joan B. Neves, 69

April 2, 1951 - August 3, 2020

Joan Buck Neves, 69, of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Fernando Neves, her husband of 44 years.

Born April 2, 1951 in Garden City, Long Island, New York, she was a daughter of the late Oran V. Buck and Joan Elizabeth Craig Buck.

Joan loved every minute of living and shared that love with innumerable people along the way. She attended Christ the King Catholic School in Oklahoma City, Melbourne Central Catholic High School, and was a graduate of the University of Florida. She went on to receive her Master's Degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. She enjoyed her work as a Certified Public Accountant at Phelan, Schroeder, and Taylor, LLC, for 37 years. Joan was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where she served on the finance committee. Her spirit of volunteerism was shown through countless works, such as reading to foster children with Volusia County Library's BookFriends for over twenty years.

Joan loved her family and friends, her two favorite grand boys, beach walks with her grand doggy, traveling, camping, a good book, good food, and a glass of red wine. She will be remembered as the loving, fun, kind, energetic, loyal, devoted, intelligent, woman of faith that she was. Joan leaves behind many dear friends and a loving family that will miss her deeply, but rejoice in having known her and having their lives touched by her. The memory of her singular personality will be held dear by all of us forever.

In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her two children Elizabeth Neves Strickland (Andrew) of Peachtree City, GA and Michael Paul Neves (Veronica) of Atlantic Beach, FL; two grandsons Evan and Adam Strickland; sister Sharon Buck Atack of Flagler Beach, FL; two nephews Craig and Robert Atack; and many more extended family members in Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bill Atack.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 201 University Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32118.

The planning of a Celebration of Life Service that can be done safely during the pandemic is underway. Interment at Church of Our Savior in Cocoa Beach, FL will be private.



