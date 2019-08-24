|
|
Joan O'Rourke
Feb. 01, 1937 - August 20, 2019
Joan O'Rourke of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 82. Born February 01, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of late Michael J. and Teresa Brown. Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Port Orange on August 28, 2019 at 8:30 am. Visitation will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 receiving friends from 2-5 pm. Joan met her pen pal Bill (William M. O'Rourke) on his return from Korea in 1953. After his discharge from the United States Marine Corp, they were married and they just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Joan attended Robert Morris College and the University of Pittsburgh. She worked 29 years in the legal field – first at Koppers Company in Pittsburgh and then at Gulf Oil Corporation. When Gulf was taken over by Chevron Corporation of California, Joan was serving as Legal Administrator and stayed on six months after Gulf's Administrative office closed to facilitate transfer of records, equipment, furniture and other assets to Chevron. Joan was active and served as President of Gulfscope (Gulf's employee club), Gulf's Annuitant club and Gulf's Toastmasters club. She was also active in the Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 Auxiliary and served various offices in this organization. Joan was a volunteer Ambassador at Daytona Beach International Airport for 12 years. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving grief-stricken husband, Bill, sisters Patricia (Mr. Robert) Finkelstein of Roseville, California and Terry (Mrs. David - deceased) Mudry, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019