Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Daytona Memorial Park
Joan Summerlin Holmes


1932 - 2019
Joan Summerlin Holmes Obituary
Joan Summerllin Holmes
September 16, 2019
Joan Summerlin Holmes passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 16, 2019. She is survived by her three sons, their spouses, one daughter, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James Hoge Holmes, and her son, Christopher Larkin Holmes. Born in 1932 in Daytona Beach, Florida, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, dedicated business woman and talented artisan. There will be an 11 A.M. graveside service at Daytona Memorial Park on Saturday, September 28. Interment by Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. In lieu of flowers the family hopes you will consider donating to the LSU School of Public Health HIV/Aids Program. Checks may be made payable to the LSU Health Foundation and mailed to 2000 Tulane Ave., 4th Fl., New Orleans, LA 70112.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
