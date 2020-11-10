Joann "Jo Jo" Fancher
1/3/1935 - 11/8/2020
Joann "Jo Jo" Fancher, 85, went to heaven peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, while under the care of Kindred Hospice. Joann was a graduate of DHS, where she met her husband of 63 years, Melvin Fancher. After Joann's husband graduated from University of Florida in 1960 she and Melvin moved to Ft. Lauderdale where they lived until 1996 and raised two children. Joann was a house wife and volunteered in PTA and was a member of PEO. She eventually went back to College to become a registered nurse and worked many years for a local oncologist. Upon her husband's retirement they returned to DeLand, where they enjoyed playing golf and visiting with friends and family. Joann was predeceased by her husband Melvin and her beloved son Steven. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Long (Rob); precious granddaughter Shelby Jo Dula, brother-in-law Norman, sister, Joyce Kramer (Matt) and many loving nieces and nephews. Joann especially enjoyed listening to her only grandchild Shelby sing. Joan was an avid basketball fan and enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joann's name to Kindred Hospice, 1717 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Ste. 130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
Allen Summerhill in DeLand. A celebration of life service will take place after the New Year.