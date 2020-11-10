1/1
Joann "Jo Jo" Fancher
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann "Jo Jo" Fancher
1/3/1935 - 11/8/2020
Joann "Jo Jo" Fancher, 85, went to heaven peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, while under the care of Kindred Hospice. Joann was a graduate of DHS, where she met her husband of 63 years, Melvin Fancher. After Joann's husband graduated from University of Florida in 1960 she and Melvin moved to Ft. Lauderdale where they lived until 1996 and raised two children. Joann was a house wife and volunteered in PTA and was a member of PEO. She eventually went back to College to become a registered nurse and worked many years for a local oncologist. Upon her husband's retirement they returned to DeLand, where they enjoyed playing golf and visiting with friends and family. Joann was predeceased by her husband Melvin and her beloved son Steven. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Long (Rob); precious granddaughter Shelby Jo Dula, brother-in-law Norman, sister, Joyce Kramer (Matt) and many loving nieces and nephews. Joann especially enjoyed listening to her only grandchild Shelby sing. Joan was an avid basketball fan and enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joann's name to Kindred Hospice, 1717 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Ste. 130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com Allen Summerhill in DeLand. A celebration of life service will take place after the New Year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved